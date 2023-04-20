Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

"It's go time": After ice out declaration, boaters prep for summer season on Lake Minnetonka

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Despite frigid temps, marinas prepare for boating season
Despite frigid temps, marinas prepare for boating season 01:54

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- – The preparation is fully underway on the Twin Cities metro's largest lake.

On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office declared an "ice out" on Lake Minnetonka, meaning boaters can get from one end to the other without running into ice.

The message also serves as the unofficial start of boating season, with marinas gearing up for an early May start.

"Right now, we're just getting boats in the water and clearing our facilities," said Tom Clifford, Manager of Your Boat Club on Lake Minnetonka. "They're largely unused during the winter. We're doing some touchup, landscaping, finishing touches on any repairs that need to be done."

Clifford says in years past, ice out could come weeks earlier or later, depending on the winter and spring seasons.

"It doesn't matter if it's 80, or if it's freezing, we're getting ready to go," he said.

The sheriff's office is stressing that just because ice is gone, doesn't mean icy water temperatures are gone. On Wednesday, the office reported water temps of just under 40 degrees along the lake. 

The office is emphasizing the need for lifejackets for all boaters. 

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 6:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.