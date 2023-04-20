"It's go time": After ice out declaration, boaters prep for summer season on Lake Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- – The preparation is fully underway on the Twin Cities metro's largest lake.

On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office declared an "ice out" on Lake Minnetonka, meaning boaters can get from one end to the other without running into ice.

The message also serves as the unofficial start of boating season, with marinas gearing up for an early May start.

"Right now, we're just getting boats in the water and clearing our facilities," said Tom Clifford, Manager of Your Boat Club on Lake Minnetonka. "They're largely unused during the winter. We're doing some touchup, landscaping, finishing touches on any repairs that need to be done."

It’s a beautiful day for a cruise of Lake Minnetonka… wouldn’t you say?



Clifford says in years past, ice out could come weeks earlier or later, depending on the winter and spring seasons.

"It doesn't matter if it's 80, or if it's freezing, we're getting ready to go," he said.

The sheriff's office is stressing that just because ice is gone, doesn't mean icy water temperatures are gone. On Wednesday, the office reported water temps of just under 40 degrees along the lake.

The office is emphasizing the need for lifejackets for all boaters.