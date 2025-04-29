Kristi Noem says she's "very confident" suspects in purse theft are undocumented migrants

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she's "very confident" that the two people arrested in connection with the theft of her purse are in the country illegally.

"These are career criminals," Noem told CBS News in an interview at the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday. "They have perpetuated crimes against many people in this country for many years illegally."

Noem's purse was stolen April 20 when she was at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., with her family. She said the bag was sitting between her feet when it was taken.

Noem said she does not believe she was targeted and it was just a coincidence that her purse was taken.

"But he was professional in how he took it," she said. "So, you know, this is what Americans shouldn't have to live with. It's not about me and it's not about my family, as much as it is about, you know, that people live in communities that have been going through this for many, many years. So the more that we can bring these people in and have them face consequences and get them out of our country, the safer America will be."

Mario Bustamante Leiva, 49, was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Saturday and has been charged with wire fraud, identity theft and robbery in connection with three purse snatchings this month, the Department of Justice said Monday. The department alleged Leiva, a Chilean national, was in the U.S. illegally.

The Secret Service confirmed a second suspect, Cristian Rodrigo Montecino-Sanzana, 51, was arrested at a Walgreens in South Beach. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged immigration detainers for both suspects.

Neither suspect had an attorney listed in the D.C. federal court database.

Noem's bag contained a number of sensitive personal items, including her driver's license, passport, DHS access badge, checks and roughly $3,000 in cash, three law enforcement sources previously told CBS News. Noem's cellphone was not in her bag, but credit cards, makeup and medication were among the items stolen.

The Justice Department alleged the suspects charged more than $200 to Noem's credit card.

Watch more of Tony Dokoupil's interview with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday on "CBS Mornings."

contributed to this report.