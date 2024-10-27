"Call of Duty" billboard makes onlookers do a double take in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — If you commuted around the Twin Cities this weekend, you may have noticed a strange twist on a very familiar billboard.

As part of its campaign to promote "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," video game developer Activision took over Kris Lindahl's ad space.

The billboard features the character "The Replacer" — played by Peter Stormare — in Lindahl's place, doing the iconic outstretched arms pose.

Activision

"The Replacer" takes over people's daily tasks so they can get back to playing "Call of Duty."

In the nationwide campaign, Stormae has been stepping in as "The Replacer" for multiple celebrities, including the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards.

Stormare will replace Lindahl on billboards and TV as part of the campaign.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" came out on Friday.