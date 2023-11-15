Knife-wielding man meets Minneapolis fire crew at apartment blaze

MINNEAPOLIS — Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in Minneapolis Wednesday morning were met by a knife-wielding man, officials say.

The Minneapolis Fire Department reported no injuries to its crewmen, but the man with the knife was hospitalized after the incident with a self-inflicted wound to the neck.

The department said crews were responding to a reported fire at a six-story apartment building on the 2200 block of East Lake Street when a man ran out of the burning apartment with a knife. The crews left the apartment and called for the Minneapolis Police Department to assist.

The fire department managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to any other apartments.

WCCO reached out to the police department, but it said it had no additional information to share.

The fire's cause is being investigated.