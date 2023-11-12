Watch CBS News
At least 8 displaced after fire destroys downtown Eveleth building

EVELETH, Minn. — Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that took nearly 12 hours to put out Sunday in northern Minnesota.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on the 300 block of Grant Avenue in downtown Eveleth.

Firefighters used close to 2 million gallons of water to put out the fire.

Crews battling a fire in downtown Eveleth Friends of the Northland FireWire

The building was so badly damaged, it had to be torn down.

The fire department says at least eight people are out of a home due to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

