Massive fire breaks out at vacant Lake Street Kmart building in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are battling a fire at the site of the former Kmart building on Lake Street in south Minneapolis Friday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the blaze, which was reported just after 5 a.m., caused the building's rear wall to partially collapse. A WCCO crew at the scene saw more walls collapsing at about 7:15 a.m.

Firefighters have launched an attack on the flames with two aerial water towers, and are working to stop the fire's spread inside the building. MFD also says utility workers are at the scene in case gas and electricity need to be shut off.

WCCO

Morning commuters are advised to avoid the Lake Street-31st Street exit on I-35W, and stretches of both Blaisdell and 1st avenues south near the site are closed.

The building, which is boarded up and vacant, has attracted squatters since Kmart's closure in 2020.

WCCO

The city bought the land in March of 2020, and city leaders and community members have been debating its future ever since. Construction on the site is expected to begin in 2025.

RELATED: Minneapolis to host open house to discuss future of former Lake Street Kmart



This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.