Lake Street Post Office, burned during George Floyd unrest, reopens

MINNEAPOLIS -- A post office damaged during the unrest in Minneapolis following George Floyd's murder has reopened for retail services.

"Just as the Postal Service continues to provide a vital service for our nation, the staff of the Lake Street Post Office will proudly continue that same public service in this community," the United States Postal Service said in a statement.

USPS

Someone set fire to the Lake Street Post Office in the days after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered Floyd on May 25, 2020. Another post office, the Minnehaha location, was also lit aflame.

The new post office, located at 110 East 31st St., will be open six days a week.

Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for Floyd's murder and for violating his civil rights. The other three officers involved -- Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane -- are also behind bars.