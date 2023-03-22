Kevin Asencio charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting of wife's alleged lover

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. -- Investigators say a central Minnesota man shot and killed another man because he suspected his wife was having an affair with the man.

According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Kevin Asencio is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Adrian Montano Medina.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Dura Supreme in Howard Lake on Monday. Asencio, his wife and Medina were all employees of the store, per the complaint.

Multiple 911 calls brought authorities to the parking lot, where they found Medina dead in the driver's seat of a truck. One caller described a suspect leaving the scene in a black truck.

A Wright County deputy found the suspect vehicle and pulled it over. The driver was identified as Asencio, per the complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Asencio's wife informed him Monday morning she planned to end their relationship. Asencio allegedly suspected her of being involved with Medina.

After speaking with his wife, Asencio left work and retrieved an AR-15 rifle from his apartment, the complaint states. He then returned to work, where he saw his wife and Medina enter Medina's vehicle.

The complaint states Asencio got into the car with the rifle and told Medina to either exit the vehicle or drive away. Asencio allegedly shot Medina three times when he did not comply.

Asencio is in custody.

