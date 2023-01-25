1 dead, 7 injured after fire spreads to at least 9 floors inside Kenwood high-rise

1 dead, 6 injured after fire spreads to at least 9 floors inside Kenwood high-rise 1 dead, 6 injured after fire spreads to at least 9 floors inside Kenwood high-rise 05:48

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person has died and seven others have been injured in a high-rise building fire in Kenwood.

The fire started shortly after 10 a.m. on the 15th floor at the Harper Square Cooperative residential building at 48th and Lake Park.

Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed one person died in the fire, and seven others were taken to the hospital. Ald. Sophia King (4th) said the injured included an elderly woman and a firefighter.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire spread to multiple floors of the building, which has around 25 floors. King told CBS 2 the fire spread to nine floors.

King said a large number of seniors live in the building. She said some tenants are being kept inside as crews work to extinguish the fire, but they are safe and contained away from the flames. Those residents will evacuate when the fire is contained.

Meantime, some people who have been forced to evacuate were able to take shelter in a nearby building around the corner, King said.

Flames, heavy smoke and debris can be seen coming from a windows. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the fire is spreading vertically.

The fire was struck out around 12:30 p.m., although crews will remain at the scene to clean up hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.