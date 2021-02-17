Firefighter Among 3 Injured In Kenwood Apartment Building Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A firefighter was among three injured in an apartment building fire in the Kenwood neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the 4800 block of South Lake Park Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Two women and a firefighter were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries. The women, 84 and 64 years old, suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Fire officials confirmed the fire started on the second floor of the building.

This is a developing story.