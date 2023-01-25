Kenwood high-rise residents say they were advised to shelter in place while fire came dangerously close

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people were forced from their homes because of a fire that also left two people dead and nine injured in a Kenwood neighborhood high-rise Wednesday.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with those who were still trying Wednesday to figure out where to go.

For a while, the residents were just told to stay put while the fire was still blazing. We heard stories from tenants that they saw the fire climbing their window, felt the heat in their apartments, and smelled burning wood – and still, they were told to stay in their units.

The fire started on the 15th floor of the Harper Square Cooperative, 4850 S. Lake Park Ave., and climbed all the way to the 24th.

One of the tenants captured the flames on video as they made their way up. He did not know what to do as he was told not to move, but he saw the flames on the move – inching closer and closer to him.

The tenant who took the video did so at 10:42 a.m., just a few floors from where the fire began half an hour earlier. The tenant, who asked that we keep his name confidential, finally decided to leave the apartment – against what he says was management's direction.

He was not the only person making such a decision. We spoke with a mother who stood in her unit with her daughter – shocked to see the fire inching toward their home.

Emergency crews did say the high-rise building has fire-safe walls, which are supposed to keep tenants safe in their units. But the mother who saw the flames approaching, Oluyinka Bankole, was not taking that chance.

"When I saw fire - naked fire - with my own eyes, I had to run with my daughter," said Bankole. "Why would you tell us to stay in the house? I'm angry. My daughter and I kept calling. Why would she say we should stay in the house?"

The American Red Cross was spotted at the scene trying to connect with tenants – some of whom had been in the building's party room since the fire was brought under control.

But no one we have talked to has any idea when they might get back into their units.

We do know the Office of Emergency Management and Communications is working to find shelter for anyone who is displaced.