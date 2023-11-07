Kenny Chesney to return to U.S. Bank Stadium in May

MINNEAPOLIS — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is bringing his show back to Minneapolis next year.

Chesney on Tuesday announced his "Sun Goes Down" 2024 tour, which will kick off in April and will run through August.

The country star is slated to return to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 4. It'll be among 18 full-scale stadiums Chesney will play in during the tour.

"I can't wait to get back out there, stadium-sized 'cause there's nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It's gonna be awesome," Chesney said.

Also on the bill are Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band, upcoming country singer Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. The latter was the duet partner for Chesney in his hit song "When the Sun Goes Down."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17.

One of Chesney's previous tours, called "Here and Now," stopped at U.S. Bank Stadium in August 2022.