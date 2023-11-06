Watch CBS News
Hootie & the Blowfish's tour to stop at Somerset Amphitheater in August

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

SOMERSET, Wis. — Tickets will soon be available for Hootie & the Blowfish's tour stop in western Wisconsin this summer.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning pop-rock band announced they are getting back on the road in 2024, calling it the "Summer Camp With Trucks Tour."

Special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain are also on the bill.

The band kicks off the tour in Texas in late May and will later make a stop at Somerset Amphitheater on Aug. 8.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

 
Widely popular in the 90s, Hootie & the Blowfish is known for songs like "Only Wanna Be With You" and "Let Her Cry."

Somerset is located near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, just northeast of Hudson.  

First published on November 6, 2023 / 9:13 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

