Kendrick Lamar to kick off Grand National Tour in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Rap's reigning hater-in-chief Kendrick Lamar will kick off his next tour in Minneapolis.

The Grand National Tour will begin April 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Compton native announced Tuesday. Presale starts Wednesday and the general public can buy tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Grammy-winning artist SZA will open for Lamar on the tour.

The tour announcement comes a week after Lamar dropped his long-awaited new album "GNX."

Lamar has spent most of this year embroiled in a feud with fellow rap superstar Drake, culminating in Lamar's release of "Not Like Us," a diss track that stood atop the Billboard rap charts all summer. In a lawsuit filed last month, Drake's company Frozen Moments accused Spotify and Universal Music Group of conspiring to inflate the streaming numbers of "Not Like Us."

"GNX" is Lamar's sixth album and his first since 2022's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers." He stopped in the Twin Cities in support of that album, too.

Lamar is set to play the halftime show at Super Bow LIX on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans.