Kayvon Madison charged with 2nd-degree murder in Edina parking lot shooting

EDINA, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after he allegedly shot another man five times in an Edina parking lot following the birthday celebration of a mutual friend.

A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Wednesday charges 21-year-old Kayvon Madison with second-degree murder.

According to the complaint, Madison and about a dozen other people were celebrating a birthday at a restaurant in a strip mall on West 70th Street Saturday. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the parking lot as some of the celebrants were leaving.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Madison, the victim — identified by authorities as 23-year-old Jamal Roberson — and three other men leaving the restaurant and taking pictures in the parking lot. Witnesses said after the pictures, Madison prompted an argument with Roberson by making comments about Roberson's deceased friend.

The video allegedly showed Madison shooting Roberson five times in the midst of the dispute. Roberson died at the scene.

Madison called 911 to report the shooting and told authorities Roberson "came at" him, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Madison and Roberson "knew each other but were not close friends."

Madison is in custody and set to appear in court Thursday.

Note: The video above originally aired Dec. 3, 2023.