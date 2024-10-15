Kamala Harris to visit 3 Wisconsin cities on Thursday

Trump and Harris focus on battleground states Trump and Harris kick off campaign blitz in key battleground states 04:00

MINNEAPOLIS — With less than three weeks left until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Wisconsin on Thursday for the sixth time since she began her campaign.

Harris will stop in La Crosse in the afternoon and Green Bay in the evening. She will also visit Milwaukee, according to CBS affiliate WDJT-TV. No further details were given about any of the campaign events.

The stop comes as both campaigns focus on key battleground states that could decide the fate of the presidential election.

CBS News polling still has Harris and Trump in a near tie among likely voters, both nationally and in battleground states like Wisconsin.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz campaigned in Green Bay and Eau Claire, speaking with students at the University of Wisconsin — his fifth visit to the state since joining the Democratic ticket. First Lady Jill Biden also visited Wisconsin on Monday in an effort to get out the vote.

Meanwhile, Trump has no upcoming events in Wisconsin on his schedule. Instead, focusing on swing states Georgia and Pennsylvania, in addition to events in Chicago and Detroit.