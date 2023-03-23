Kade Eggum, Eagan police officer injured in crash, now listed in stable condition

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Eagan Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that one of its officers injured in a crash last week is now in stable condition.

The department confirmed officer Kade Eggum, 22, was responding to an emergency call when a semi struck his squad car on Interstate 35E near Yankee Doodle Road around 5 a.m. on March 14.

First responders had to cut Eggum out of the squad car. He was critically hurt, but his condition has been improving at a steady rate, going from critical to serious condition just days after his crash.

"He still has a lot of recovery ahead of him, but appears to be doing remarkably well," Sergeant Rich Evans said in a press release.

The New Prague native has been with Eagan's police department for just over a year, the department said.