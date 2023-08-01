Juvenile suspect in St. Paul ghost gun-related murder charged as an adult

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A judge has certified 17-year-old Abo Eshun Essilfie as an adult, elevating his second-degree murder charge for his role in a ghost gun-related murder in North St. Paul in June.

Around 6 p.m. on June 19, police officers responded to a call at an apartment building on McKnight Road in North St. Paul. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say they saw three people leaving the area carrying bags, then dropping them a short distance away.

When authorities recovered the bags, they found more than a dozen 3D‐printed handguns and three long guns. Inside the apartment, investigators found 24-year-old Anthony Rojas dead.

They also found two open and empty gun safes, a 3D printer, a money counter, boxes of ammunition, and rifle magazines.

According to a search warrant, Rojas was using the 3D printer to create parts for handguns and was using his apartment to facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of firearms, similar to ghost guns recovered by Brooklyn Center police earlier this year.

Octavion Jones, La Vida Martinez, Steven Terry, and a 16-year-old have also been charged with second-degree murder.

