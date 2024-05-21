Justin Timberlake announces Halloween show at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul

Justin Timberlake brings back NSYNC in new album Justin Timberlake brings back NSYNC in new album 00:33

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Pop superstar Justin Timberlake is bringing "SexyBack" to St. Paul this fall.

Citing overwhelming demand, Timberlake on Monday announced nine additional shows for this year's "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour," which is already underway and spans 55 cities. It's his first tour in five years.

One of the additional shows includes a stop at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 31. The performer has yet to say if the show will have a Halloween theme, considering the date.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Fans who attend the show should expect a medley-style performance with Timberlake performing many of his hits over the years, including "Cry Me A River," "Rock Your Body" and "Flame" off his newest album.

The most eye-catching part of the night will happen at the end, with Timberlake performing his hit "Mirrors" while he "floats over the audience on the LED screen of tiny mirrors," the tour announcement said.

Timberlake is a 10-time Grammy Award winner who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC, later going solo. He's sold 70 million records as part of *NSYNC and an additional 54 million albums for his solo work.

Pop musician Billie Eilish is also slated to play at the Xcel Energy Center this fall, performing two shows on Nov. 10 and 11.