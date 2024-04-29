Billie Eilish bringing Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to Xcel Energy Center this fall

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Billie Eilish, the pop musician and two-time Oscar winner, will stop in St. Paul for two shows on her upcoming tour.

Eilish announced Monday her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour will come to the Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 10 and 11.

Presale for the shows will begin Tuesday and tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday on Eilish's website.

Eilish, who with her mononymous brother Finneas was catapulted into stardom with the hit song "Bad Guy," is set to release a new album May 17. Titled the same as her upcoming tour, it will be her first release since 2021's "Happier Than Ever."

Eilish won her second Academy Award for Best Original Song this year for "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie." Her first win came for "No Time to Die," the titular song from the latest James Bond movie.