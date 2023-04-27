Watch CBS News
Justin Kittleson sentenced to decade in prison for carjacking woman and her father outside Blaine Cub Foods

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

UPDATE (Aug. 30, 2023): Justin Kittleson was sentenced Tuesday. What follows is a revised version of the original story.

MINNEAPOLIS – A Maple Grove man was sentenced to a decade in prison Tuesday for an armed carjacking and shooting involving a woman and her father that happened last year outside of a Twin Cities grocery store.

The United States Attorney's Office says Justin Kittleson, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On Sept. 24, 2022, Kittleson followed a man and his adult daughter out of the Blaine Cub Foods. As they were loading groceries into the woman's car, Kittleson pulled out a gun and demanded her keys.

Her father intervened, and Kittleson fired his handgun, grazing the father's ear. Kittleson then got in the woman's car and drove off.

According to the criminal complaint, police used surveillance video and information from the public to track down Kittleson, and they executed a search warrant at a residence five days later. 

Investigators seized two firearms at the residence that were the same caliber as a shell casing found in the Cub Foods parking lot. They also found a sweatshirt that he was seen wearing during the carjacking.

Kittleson was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison for the carjacking charge, and 84 months for possession and use of a gun while committing a violent crime. He will serve his sentences consecutively for a grand total of 10 years and one month in prison.

Upon release, Kittleson will be on three years of supervised release.

