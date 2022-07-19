Jury deliberations underway in trial of Jamal Smith, accused in fatal road rage shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jury deliberations are underway in the murder trial of the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach in an alleged road rage attack.

The jury was handed the case after closing arguments wrapped up early Tuesday afternoon. Jamal L. Smith faces multiple charges related to the shooting death of Jay Boughton on July 6, 2021. According to investigators, Smith allegedly shot Jay Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Smith took the stand Monday in his own defense, where he admitted to being behind the wheel when someone shot Boughton, but denied being the one who pulled the trigger.

The prosecution's case has focused on an onslaught of photo and forensic evidence, including Smith's social media posts on the day of Boughton's death. He held a .45 pistol in one picture, which is the same caliber of a bullet casing recovered at the scene of the shooting. Cell phone data also puts him in the area at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors described Smith as ticked off Boughton honked and then gestured at his driving.

The defense has long maintained that there is no proof that Smith pulled the trigger, saying there was no way Smith could drive and shoot, and implied it was someone else in the car who opened fire.

Smith's girlfriend, Rondelle Hardin, also testified about two other people in the car, and the defense noted that they also had weapons.

Prosecutors are asking for a stiffer sentence, in part, because Boughton's son was in the car.

In the days following the incident, the police chief called the shooting "one of the most tragic events" he's witnessed in his 20 years of policing.