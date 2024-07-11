June storm, flooding caused millions in damage in northern Minnesota, officials say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — There's been a lot of attention on the flooding in southern Minnesota, but now there is new information about the devastating impacts of severe weather in the Iron Range.

In St. Louis County, emergency managers warn of several million dollars worth of damage.

It's been nearly a month since a massive rainstorm hit the area, but emergency managers say the emergency is still absolutely going on. Devastating flooding inundated homes and businesses and infrastructure.

The assessment is $14 million in damage. There are more challenges than just rebuilding, too. If roads are out, getting emergency services to those who need it can be a problem.

"Identifying who has needs. Who's in a wheelchair, who has current medical needs, do they want to leave? Do they understand the situation?" St. Louis County Emergency Services Manager Josh Brinkman said. "Trying to relay that information and working back and forth with residents to do everything we can to support them."

If you'd like to help, there are GoFundMe pages set up for some businesses in the area, but emergency managers are also suggest supporting the Red Cross and United Way, which continue to provide meals, shelter and other services to flood victims.