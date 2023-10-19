Judge Toddrick Barnette confirmed as Minneapolis' new community safety commissioner

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday voted to approve Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette as the city's new community safety commissioner.

WCCO's Adam Duxter reports that the vote passed 12-1. The only nay was council member Robin Wonsley.

Barnette has more than 30 years of public safety and legal experience, having worked as a judge, prosecutor and public defender. He was the first Person of Color to be named Chief Judge in Hennepin County.

In a previous interview with WCCO, Barnette said he is ready for a new challenge after serving 17 years as a judge.

"My plan is that I will work to build a culture of trust where every resident feels respected and heard," Barnette said. "There's no quick fix. The work ahead of us will require improved collaborations and partnerships."

Barnette is taking on the role following the retirement of Dr. Cedric Alexander. Alexander's last day in the role was Sept. 1. He was the first person named to the high-profile new position. Since Alexander's retirement, Lee Sheehy has been serving as interim deputy city operations officer.

Barnette says he knows the country is watching what Minneapolis does with public safety and he is ready for the challenge.

"I'm dedicated to implementing effective strategies that address crime prevention community policing and the overall safety of the well-being of Minneapolis residents and visitors," he said.

The role of community safety commissioner oversees five departments: 911, the city fire department, the emergency management office, the police department and neighborhood safety, formerly known as the Office of Violence Prevention. It is also among the highest-paid positions in the state, with a base salary of $300,000.



Barnette's swearing-in ceremony is set for Monday.