Judge shot to death on driveway of his Maryland home

An associate circuit court judge was shot on the driveway of his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, Thursday night and later died in a hospital, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. His assailant was being sought.

The victim was identified as Washington County Circuit Court Associate Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, of Hagerstown.

He was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he died, officials said, and a homicide investigation is underway, CBS Baltimore reported.

The sheriff's office identified 49-year-old Pedro Argote as a person of interest in the case, according to the Associated Press. Court records show Wilkinson was the judge who presided over his divorce case, according to the AP.

Maryland State police said Friday that "troopers were deployed to protect judges residing in Washington County" Thursday night "for precautionary reasons."

State delegate Neil Parrott (R-MD) said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Wilkinson was apparently shot "multiple times."

According to the Maryland Government website, Wilkinson has been a judge with the 4th Judicial Circuit since January 2020. At his swearing-in, Wilkinson said he wanted to become a judge to serve the community, The Herald-Mail reported.

"It's an honor and it's humbling, and I'm happy to serve," he said.

He was born in Agana, Guam in 1971 and later attended the University of North Carolina before getting his law degree at Emory University. He was an Assistant Washington County Attorney from 2006 to 2012, and a member of the Character Committee of the State Board of Law Examiners from 2006 to 2019. The site adds that Wilkinson was active in youth soccer and baseball.

No further details were available, and an investigation is ongoing. CBS Baltimore reported the sheriff's office, which is leading the investigation, said a press conference is planned for Friday.

Hagerstown is about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore, near the state lines of West Virginia and Pennsylvania.