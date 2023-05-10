Judge accepts former MPD officer Justin Stetson's plea deal in assault of Jaleel Stallings

Note: The video above first aired May 9, 2023, before the plea deal was accepted.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge accepted a plea deal Wednesday from a former Minneapolis police officer who beat a man during the 2020 unrest following George Floyd's murder.

Justin Stetson pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and misconduct of a police officer, WCCO's Reg Chapman reports. In exchange for his plea, Stetson's sentence will be stayed for two years, pending several conditions including that he never seek work as a police officer again.

A criminal complaint said Stetson kicked and punched Stallings in the head repeatedly and slamming his head on the ground in May 2020. The assault came after police shot Stallings with a rubber bullet and he shot back with live rounds. When Stallings realized it was the police who shot him, he dropped his gun and laid on the ground, per the criminal complaint. That's when Stetson assaulted him.

Stallings was charged and acquitted. The city of Minneapolis also paid him a $1.5 million settlement last year.

In a court filing on Monday, Stallings objected to the plea deal.

"I feel like this is being far too lenient and basically just giving him a way out," Stallings told WCCO. "I feel like it doesn't deter negative actions from any other police officers that may be looking to follow in those same footsteps."

Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted Stetson, said he hopes the terms of the plea deal serve "as some measure of accountability to Mr. Stallings and to the community."

"With this plea, Minnesota has shown once again that law-enforcement personnel will be held accountable for their oath to uphold the law," Ellison said. "Accountability is not justice, but it is an important step on the path to justice."

Stetson is scheduled to learn his stayed sentence Aug. 9. Other conditions of the stay include a written apology to Stallings, an anger management class and no use or possession of firearms.