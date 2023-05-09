Jaleel Stallings objects to proposed plea deal for former MPD officer charged with assaulting him

Note: The video above first aired in February 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS – Jaleel Stallings, whom the city of Minneapolis paid $1.5 million in a settlement after he was beaten by police officers during the 2020 unrest, is objecting to a potential plea deal for the former officer charged with assaulting him.

Justin Stetson is charged with felony third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Stallings.

Per a criminal complaint, Stetson was among a group of officers enforcing a city-wide curfew when they spotted four people in a parking lot, one of them Stallings. The officers shot at the four with rubber bullets, one of which hit Stallings in the chest. Stallings fired three live rounds at the officers' unmarked van but didn't hurt anyone.

He argued that he thought civilians had attacked him, and he fired in self-defense. He was acquitted in September 2021 of a second-degree attempted murder charge related to that shooting.

When Stallings realized he had fired at police, he dropped his gun and went to the ground. Stetson kicked and punched Stallings multiple times, per the complaint, and went on hitting him even after he had obeyed Stetson's command to place his hands behind his back. A sergeant finally told Stetson to stop. Stallings suffered a fracture of his eye bone.

The exact terms of the plea agreement are not known, but in a court filing on Monday, Stallings said "the proposed plea agreement imposes little personal punishment for Stetson."

"Stetson would not receive a felony conviction. He would not serve any jail time. He would not pay a substantial fine or restitution for the monetary harm he caused," Stallings said. "He would not face an enhanced penalty for his abuse of his position or for lying to conceal his misconduct. The plea agreement provides false resolution allowing Stetson's misconduct and the misconduct of the other officers to be ignored."

Stallings also argued Stetson "has accepted no accountability and shown no remorse for committing a violent crime and attempting to cover it up."

"There's no indication that Stetson experienced remorse or contrition after the incident, or that he was even concerned he had just committed a felony and would be punished. He simply returned to business as usual," Stallings said. "He debriefed, returned to the garage, and continued working as an officer, seemingly without issue, other than having to go in for a medical scan to ensure he hadn't broken his hand or foot while beating me."

Stetson's potential plea deal is expected to be addressed at a hearing Wednesday morning.

"The proposed agreement in no way provides equity or justice. It does nothing to make up for the harm done by Stetson," Stallings said. "It does not discourage future officers from concealing violent misdeeds with lies. It undermines good officers who serve their communities with integrity and respect. I wholeheartedly object to the proposed plea agreement."

The $1.5 million settlement between Stallings and the city stemmed from a federal lawsuit alleging Stetson and others violated his constitutional rights.