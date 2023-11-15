Judas Priest to bring "Invisible Shield Tour" to The Armory in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Judas Priest's "Invisible Shield Tour" is headed to Minneapolis this spring.

On Tuesday, the iconic metal band announced the tour, which is named after the band's upcoming 19th studio album featuring the lead single, "Panic Attack."

"Metalheads are in for the show of a lifetime as few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest," the press release said.

Invincible Shield Tour

USA 2024



As part of the tour, the rockers will perform at The Armory in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 2.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. on the band's website.

Judas Priest has been performing for over 50 years, rising to prominence in the '80s with hits that include "You've Got Another Thing Coming," "Living After Midnight" and "Breaking the Law."

The band's upcoming album is set for release in March.