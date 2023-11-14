Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull bringing "The Trilogy Tour" to St. Paul in 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three global music superstars are expanding their North American tour, and bringing the party to Minnesota next year.

The Trilogy Tour — featuring Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull — will visit St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 16, 2024.

Two-thirds of the trilogy, Iglesias and Pitbull, last played the Xcel together in 2017.

Iglesias, son of legendary Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias, scored two massive international hits at the turn of the century: "Bailamos" in 1999, and "Hero" in 2001. The 48-year-old parted ways with his iconic facial mole in 2003 out of cancer concerns.

Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull Live Nation

Martin, 51, hasn't made a Minnesota appearance since his "Livin' La Vida Loca Tour" made a stop at Minneapolis' Target Center in 1999. He first gained fame in his teens as part of the boy band Menudo, and has sold more than 70 million albums. He also earned an Emmy nomination for his acting work in the 2018 Fox series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

Miami-born Pitbull, 42, was one of the biggest pop stars of the 2010s, with hits like "I Know You Want Me" and "Give Me Everything." He currently has his own Sirius XM station, and is a co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing NASCAR team. He also played the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand back in 2022.

Tickets for The Trilogy Tour go on sale this Friday at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.