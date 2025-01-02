Maplewood man pleads guilty to killing, dismembering 2 ex-girlfriends

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Maplewood man pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree murder for killing and dismembering two women and hiding their bodies in storage units.

Court documents say that the father of one of the women — Manijeh Starren — called police in April of 2023 to report that his daughter was missing. Over the course of several weeks, police identified Starren's boyfriend — Joseph Jorgenson —as the suspect.

He had accessed Starren's apartment several times, and at one point was seen on surveillance video carrying two duffle bags and a suitcase from the apartment building. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators used forensic technology and found large amounts of blood in the apartment which was not visible to the naked eye, charges say.

Minnesota BCA

A set of keys from Jorgenson's apartment led investigators to a storage facility in Woodbury, where they found Starren's remains in coolers and a large bag.

Police then learned that Jorgenson had previously been in a relationship with Fanta Xayavong, who was last seen in July of 2021. Investigators found her remains in a separate Coon Rapids storage locker, and found Jorgenson's DNA on a tote containing her remains, according to charges filed on Thursday.

Fanta Xayavong St. Paul Police

In a statement, Jorgenson admitted to killing Xayavong at his residence in Shoreview, documents say.

"These heinous acts of cruelty took the lives of two young women and forever altered the future of their friends and family," said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

As part of the plea agreement, Jorgenson is expected to serve two concurrent 40-year sentences, which is the statutory maximum for second-degree murder. He will be sentenced on Feb. 28.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.