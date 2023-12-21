Jordan Smith sentenced to 10-plus years in prison for carjackings

RAMSEY, Minn. — A Ramsey man will spend more than 10 years in prison for his role in a series of vehicle thefts, some of which were carried out at gunpoint.

Jordan Smith, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking in August. Earlier this week, a judge sentenced him to 130 months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

Smith stole a Nissan Juke on Jan. 3, 2022, by threatening the driver with a gun, authorities said. A week later, he and another person used the vehicle as collateral to test drive a Maserati, then abandoned the Juke and stole the Maserati before authorities caught them.

A month after that, Smith and others broke into a car dealership and stole a vehicle, according to the attorney's office. When one of the men hit another vehicle, Smith is said to have robbed the vehicle's driver at gunpoint before fleeing. Later that day, Smith carjacked another driver at gunpoint. Authorities arrested him that same day.

One of the other men involved in the thefts, Carson McCoy, pleaded guilty in April and will be sentenced early next month.

The judge also ordered Smith to pay more than $1,900 in restitution.