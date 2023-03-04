Man, alleged co-conspirator charged in early 2022 carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two men with prior felony convictions face charges after a string of incidents involving carjackings and a home burglary.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jordan Smith, 26, stole a Nissan Juke on Jan. 3, 2022. A month later, he stole a Honda Accord with his alleged co-conspirator, 21-year-old Carson McCoy.

During the second carjacking, Smith allegedly brandished a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Both Smith and McCoy are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of their prior felony convictions.

McCoy was charged in November for stealing a BMW sedan, breaking into a Ham Lake home and stealing various items, including a gun, the DOJ says. He was then involved in a road rage incident and apprehended. He has been in custody ever since.

Smith is charged with two counts of carjacking, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. McCoy faces one count of carjacking and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.