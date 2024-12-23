Maple Grove's Jordan Ode aims to lead team to state before heading to Michigan State

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Jordan Ode, a standout senior on Maple Grove High School's girls' basketball team, is averaging 26 points a game this year. With that kind of talent, she has already committed to a DI Big 10 college next year.

Ode is hard to stop from scoring, and she'll easily block others from doing the same. She commands the court for the Crimson, a program she's been with from the very beginning.

"Growing up in this program, ever since first grade going to the little kids' camps, it's just been a really special environment for me to be in," Ode said.

She's not alone. This is a tenured team and their chemistry proves it.

"Four out of the five starters I've played with basically since kindergarten," Ode said.

Another person with a long history with this team is head coach Mark Cook. He's seen a lot of great players in 21 years coaching the Crimson, but says Ode stands out.

"Jordan Ode is at the top of that list. She's by far the most talented player we've had come through," Cook said.

Jordon Ode Michigan State

Ode committed to play for Michigan State next year as a freshman rookie. But playing alongside one of the best has paid off for her fellow starters, who have also committed to college teams.

"We've got a starting five where all those kids are going on to play Division I or II basketball, so that's really, really special. That's the first time I've had that in my coaching career," Cook said.

"We all have goals to play at the next level and are going to play at the next level is like really crucial to our success, and why we work so hard at what we do," Ode said.

Last year, they finished fourth in the state tournament, the best the program's ever done. But they believe this is the year to take it all the way.

"This is one of the hardest-working groups I've ever had the chance to work with, so I think we really do have the potential to get to state and then win state just because of that work ethic I think we put in," Ode said.

The Crimson are 6-1 so far. In close games, they've defeated two big state tournament contenders already this year: Wayzata and Eden Prairie.