How to watch: "Joe Mauer: From St. Paul to the Hall" live special on Sunday

WCCO archive: Joe Mauer is drafted while still at Cretin-Derham Hall High School

WCCO archive: Joe Mauer is drafted while still at Cretin-Derham Hall High School

WCCO archive: Joe Mauer is drafted while still at Cretin-Derham Hall High School

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins legend will be officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — and WCCO will be celebrating with a live special.

In January, Mauer learned he would be inducted after appearing on the ballot for the first time. He received 76.1% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots.

Mauer grew up in St. Paul and was a multisport athlete for Cretin-Derham Hall. The Twins drafted him first overall in 2001, and he made his MLB debut in 2004. He won three batting titles, the most ever for a catcher, and was named American League MVP in 2009. He retired in 2018 with a career batting average of .306 and 143 home runs.

WCCO will celebrate Mauer's career in a live special, "Joe Mauer: From St. Paul to the Hall," in the hours leading up to the induction ceremony. Check out more details on how to watch below.

HOW TO WATCH

What: "Joe Mauer: From St. Paul to the Hall" live special

When: Sunday, July 21 at 11 a.m. until noon

Watch: Live on WCCO-TV, CBS News Minnesota, YouTube or in the video player above.

Seven Twins have previously made the hall: Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Bert Blyleven, Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva. The Washington Senators, who became the Twins after moving to Minnesota, also had six players enshrined.

Twenty-six players total were eligible for the 2024 ballot, and Mauer was one of 12 first-year candidates. Former Twin Torii Hunter was also on the ballot. He received votes on 6.9% of ballots last year.