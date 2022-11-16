St. Paul schools Superintendent Joe Gothard earns contract renewal

SPPS: Students of all backgrounds doing better in nearly all subjects

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard will be sticking around after the Board of Education approved a new contract for him Tuesday night.

Gothard's new three-year contract, which will pay him $256,000 in the first year, was approved unanimously. The contract begins July 1, 2023.

(credit: CBS)

"I want to thank the Board of Education and the Saint Paul community at large for placing their trust in me to lead our district in achieving equitable outcomes for all students," Gothard said in a release. "I am counting on everyone to continue to hold me accountable over the next three years."

Gothard joined SPPS in 2017. Since then, he has led the district through the challenges of the pandemic and a three-day teachers' strike in 2020. Earlier this year, another strike was narrowly avoided when the district and educators came to a last-minute contract agreement.

Gothard's contract includes a 1.96% raise each year after the first, and the board will review his performance every year.