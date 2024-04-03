Biden and Trump easily win Wisconsin primary, but many voters chose not to vote for either

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters plowed through a snowstorm to cast their primary ballots Tuesday evening. Notably, a sizable amount of them chose not to vote for either presumptive presidential candidate.

President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump cruised to an easy victory not only Wisconsin, but also in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.

In particular, the tallies in Wisconsin, a pivotal November battleground, will give hints about the share of Republicans who still aren't on board with Trump and how many Democrats are disillusioned with Biden. Their victories, while hardly surprising, nevertheless offer clues about enthusiasm among base voters for the upcoming 2020 rematch that has left a majority of Americans underwhelmed.

In Wisconsin, about 9% of Democrats voted "uninstructed" in protest of Biden's handling of Gaza. Also, about 13% of Republicans voted for Nikki Haley, who dropped out nearly a month ago.

Election day is just over 200 days away and Wisconsin figures to be a critical swing state.

Trump and Biden turned their attention to the general election weeks ago after Haley dropped out of the GOP contest. Biden visited all the top battlegrounds last month after his State of the Union speech.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee have outpaced Trump and the Republicans in fundraising. Biden claimed the largest single-event fundraising record last week when he took in $26 million at a star-studded New York event last week with big names from the entertainment world teamed up with the president and his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump is looking to one-up his rival with a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend that he hopes will bring in $33 million.

Both candidates also won the primary in Minnesota last month.