Jim Pohlad handing "day-to-day Twins leadership responsibilities" to nephew Joe Pohlad

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a letter to Twins employees sent Monday, team owner Jim Pohlad said he will hand off "day-to-day Twins leadership responsibilities" to his nephew, Joe Pohlad.

"Over the years our family has prioritized strong and stable stewardship of this franchise. We view owning the Twins as a multi-generational holding for our family and one we take great pride in being responsible for on behalf of our employees and fans," Jim Pohlad wrote. "We will continue our focus to ensure effective and impactful leadership of this organization for many years to come."

Jim Pohlad said he will "personally remain involved in Twins and Major League Baseball business as the Control Owner."

Joe Pohlad has been part of the Twins organization since 2007. His most recent title was executive vice president, of brand strategy and growth.

"As a member of the Twins front office for the past 15 years, Joe has grown as a leader while building impactful relationships across the organization," Jim Pohlad said. "As we look to the future, our family is highly confident in Joe's ability to push the franchise forward in meaningful ways."

Jim Pohlad's father, Carl, bought the Twins in 1984. Jim's brothers, Bill and Bob, also serve on the Twins' executive board, along with team President Dave St. Peter.

The Twins finished 78-84 last season and missed the playoffs.