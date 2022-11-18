Minnesota Twins unveil new uniforms

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins unveiled their new uniforms on Friday.

The organization says the new uniforms are the culmination of a two-year process that was "inspired by the past and built for the future."

The uniform refined the "TC" logo and has a new "M and North Star" design that pays homage to the fact that the Twins were the first professional sports organization to take the field with their state's name.

The colors of the team stay the same with lots of blue and red. The gray pinstripe uniform is also making a comeback for the road.

"Today is a proud, historic and - above all - truly exciting day for the Minnesota Twins and our fans," said club Executive Vice President Joe Pohlad. "Our new look reflects the North Star we've set our organization towards, as it celebrates our special bond with our home community, honors our heritage and pushes us into the future in a dynamic, modern and uniquely Minnesotan way."

There are four new uniforms - home, away, home alternate, and additional alternate. Exclusive merch is available on Friday at a pop-up store in Mall of America, and the Target Field Clubhouse store will have merch starting Saturday. You can also check out the uniforms here.