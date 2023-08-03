Former Gov. Jesse Ventura reportedly planning to launch his own weed brand

"Going Green": A WCCO special report on the legalization of recreational weed in Minnesota

By Christian Veninga, WCCO Intern

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, a long-time advocate for legalizing recreational marijuana, is reportedly wasting no time now that weed is legal in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

As reported by Marijuana Moment, Ventura is planning to start his own marijuana brand and use his own image and likeness to promote the drug. Ventura believes that recreational marijuana would be a huge boost to the state economy and would allow businesses in Minnesota to thrive.

"I would prefer to do Minnesota -- put my name with Minnesota companies and make cannabis a prosperous business in Minnesota by Minnesotans, keeping the money in Minnesota," the former governor said. "We've always been a great farm state. There is no doubt Minnesota can produce corn, we can produce wheat -- we can also produce the best cannabis in the world too. There's no doubt we can do that also."

Earlier in the year, Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate committee in support of legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults in Minnesota. Ventura said it was his first time testifying in front of a Minnesota legislative committee. He was elected governor in 1998 as a Reform Party candidate, serving one term in office.

Ventura appeared at the signing ceremony when Gov. Tim Walz signed marijuana legislation into law.

Details about Ventura's brand and partnerships have yet to be released. However, Minnesotans can expect him to remain at the forefront of marijuana promotion.