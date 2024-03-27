Former Gov. Jesse Ventura launches cannabis brand

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who has been a strong supporter of cannabis legalization, is launching his own edible brand on 4/20.

Ventura partnered with Retro Bakery — a Minnesota Black woman-owned business in Brooklyn Center — to create hemp-derived products. While his website doesn't list his products, there is one photo of bag of 10 gummies called the "Lake Street Collection."

Jesse Ventura Farms

The partnership, called Jesse Ventura Farms, will make its products available for preorder on April 1. They'll be shipped in time for April 20, the website states. Ventura will also host a launch party on April 20 at the Hook and Ladder in Longfellow.

"I can't tell you how truly amazing this feels," Ventura said. "To finally be able to legally share with you, products from a plant that has had such an amazing impact on my life."

Ventura said he partnered with Retro Bakery because they're headquartered a few miles away from where he raised his family in Brooklyn Park. After interviewing "hundreds" of cannabis companies over the past few years, Ventura said he was impressed with their focus on giving back to the community and having award-winning products in their inventory.

"Cannabis saved my family's life," he added in a video on his website. "And now it's time for me to return to the cannabis world."

Last year, Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate committee in support of legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults in Minnesota. Ventura was in attendance when Gov. Tim Walz signed the marijuana legislation into law, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the drug.

Ventura was a surprise winner of the 1998 gubernatorial race, running as a Reform Party Candidate. He served one term.

NOTE: The above video is from Feb. 8, 2024