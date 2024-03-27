Watch CBS News

Inside Jesse Ventura's new brand of edibles

Minnesota is going green ... and now so is it's former governor. Jesse Ventura will have his own brand of pot products. WCCO's Allen Henry got an inside look at his new operation you'll see only on WCCO.
