Jeremiah Grady pleads guilty to killing 12-year-old London Bean

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man charged with killing a 12-year-old boy in Minneapolis nearly two years ago has admitted to the crime.

Twenty-year-old Jeremiah Grady pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in London Bean's death Monday.

Investigators said Bean was coming home from his first day of sixth grade in September 2021 when he and a boy got in a fight. The second boy's brother, Grady, walked up and shot Bean, according to court filings.

Grady is due back in court in August for sentencing. He faces up to four decades in prison.