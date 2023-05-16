Watch CBS News
Jeremiah Grady pleads guilty to killing 12-year-old London Bean

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man charged with killing a 12-year-old boy in Minneapolis nearly two years ago has admitted to the crime.

Twenty-year-old Jeremiah Grady pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in London Bean's death Monday.

Investigators said Bean was coming home from his first day of sixth grade in September 2021 when he and a boy got in a fight. The second boy's brother, Grady, walked up and shot Bean, according to court filings.

London-Bean.jpg
London Bean Family of London Bean

Grady is due back in court in August for sentencing. He faces up to four decades in prison.

