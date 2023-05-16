Jeremiah Grady pleads guilty to killing 12-year-old London Bean
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man charged with killing a 12-year-old boy in Minneapolis nearly two years ago has admitted to the crime.
Twenty-year-old Jeremiah Grady pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in London Bean's death Monday.
READ MORE: Charges: London Bean fatally shot by 18-year-old Jeremiah Marquise Grady
Investigators said Bean was coming home from his first day of sixth grade in September 2021 when he and a boy got in a fight. The second boy's brother, Grady, walked up and shot Bean, according to court filings.
Grady is due back in court in August for sentencing. He faces up to four decades in prison.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.