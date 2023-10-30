Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Jeanette Sand, 57, dies days after St. Cloud crash, police say

By Johnny Kahner

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Nov. 7, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Nov. 7, 2023 01:18

UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2023): Jeanette Mary Sand has died from injuries she suffered in the crash. What follows is a modified version of the original story.

ST CLOUD, Minn. — A 57-year-old Kimball woman has succumbed to injuries she suffered last week in a crash in St. Cloud.

Police say it occurred just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the intersection of County Road 75 and Glen Carlson Drive.

MINNESOTA ELECTIONS GUIDE 2023: Where to vote, what's on the ballot, when polls close & more

Jeanette Mary Sand was northbound on C.R. 75 in a Toyota Camry and tried to make a left-hand turn, when a 29-year-old St. Cloud man driving southbound on a Chevrolet Silverado struck the Camry's passenger side.  

Sand was brought to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died eight days later.

Police say no charges will be brought against the driver of the Silverado, who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 4:02 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.