Jeanette Sand, 57, dies days after St. Cloud crash, police say

UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2023): Jeanette Mary Sand has died from injuries she suffered in the crash. What follows is a modified version of the original story.

ST CLOUD, Minn. — A 57-year-old Kimball woman has succumbed to injuries she suffered last week in a crash in St. Cloud.

Police say it occurred just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the intersection of County Road 75 and Glen Carlson Drive.

Jeanette Mary Sand was northbound on C.R. 75 in a Toyota Camry and tried to make a left-hand turn, when a 29-year-old St. Cloud man driving southbound on a Chevrolet Silverado struck the Camry's passenger side.

Sand was brought to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died eight days later.

Police say no charges will be brought against the driver of the Silverado, who suffered minor injuries in the crash.