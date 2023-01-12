James Jones-Drain arrested over a year after police chase killed Leneal Frazier

Trial for former MPD Officer Brian Cummings delayed to next May

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over a year and a half after allegedly leading police on a chase that ended in the death of an innocent driver, James Jones-Drain is in police custody.

Charging documents say Jones-Drain was being chased by former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings when Cummings hit and killed Leneal Frazier on July 6, 2021.

Leneal Frazier was a father of five and the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the video of George Floyd's death.

Jones-Drain was charged in September 2022 with two felony charges of vehicle theft and one felony charge of fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, resulting in the death of a victim.

Investigators looking into a string of robberies in 2021 identified Jones-Drain as the person involved in the theft of the SUV involved in the deadly chase, the complaint said.

Cummings, who is no longer employed by MPD, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in the deadly crash. His trial is set for May 1 after it was delayed.

The complaint says the officer was traveling at nearly 80 mph when his vehicle struck the driver's side of Frazier's Jeep.

Jones-Drain is currently being held on a $1 million bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.