Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver police were chasing when officer hit, killed Leneal Frazier is charged

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Driver police were chasing when officer hit, killed Leneal Frazier is charged
Driver police were chasing when officer hit, killed Leneal Frazier is charged 00:27

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man accused of leading police on a deadly chase last summer is now charged.

The charges against James Jones-Drain, 19, come more than a year after a police officer in a squad vehicle struck and killed an innocent driver.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones-Drain fled Minneapolis police in the overnight hours of July 6, 2021 after he was spotted driving a stolen SUV.

An innocent driver, Leneal Frazier, was struck at an intersection by the pursuing police officer. The complaint says the officer was traveling at nearly 80 mph when his vehicle struck the driver's side of Frazier's Jeep.

Frazier-Family-Vo_0709T174247_00-00-2826.jpg
(credit: CBS)

Jones-Drain faces two felony charges of vehicle theft and one felony charge of fleeing a police officer in a vehicle -- resulting in the death of a victim. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison on the fleeing police charge.

Investigators looking into a string of robberies in 2021 identified Jones-Drain as the person involved in the theft of the SUV involved in the deadly chase, the complaint said. 

RELATED: Trial for former MPD Officer Brian Cummings delayed to next May

The officer who hit Frazier is also charged and no longer works for Minneapolis police. Brian Cummings faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash. He pleaded not guilty in December.

Cummings' trial was delayed until next spring.

Frazier, 40, was a father of five and the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the viral video of George Floyd's death.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 8:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.