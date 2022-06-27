Trial for man accused of killing youth baseball coach begins Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday for a Chicago man accused of killing a youth baseball coach.

In July of last year, police say Jamal Smith shot Jay Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Jamal Lindsey Smith (credit: Hennepin County)

The shooting happened as Boughton drove his son home from a baseball game.

Prosecutors will seek a stiffer sentence, in part because the boy witnessed it.

In court Monday, the judge is expected to hear several motions in the case. Jury selection is slated to start Tuesday, with opening statements happening next week.