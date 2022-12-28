Former Minneapolis police officer Justin Stentson charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS – A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with assault for allegedly beating a man during the riots following George Floyd's murder.

The Minnesota Attorney General's office charged Justin Stentson Wednesday with third-degree assault.

On May 30, 2020, Jaleel Stallings was in a parking lot as officers drove by in an unmarked van, trying to get people protesting to go home. Court papers show Stallings was hit with a non-lethal round.

A surveillance camera image of police arresting Jaleel Stallings on May 30, 2020. CBS

Stallings claims he thought someone shot him so he shot back. When he realized it was police, he says he dropped his gun and laid on the ground.

That's when Stentson is accused of punching and kicking Stallings for nearly 30 seconds after he surrendered.

A jury concluded that Stallings shot back with his gun in self-defense.

Stetson could face prison time and fines if convicted.