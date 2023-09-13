Jacob Johnson sentenced in 2021 killing, dismemberment of Ricky Balsimo

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man convicted of murdering another man in St. Paul in 2021 and dismembering and disposing of his body in Wisconsin has been sentenced.

Jacob Johnson was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday for his role in the killing of Ricky Balsimo, according to court records. Johnson was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in August.

Per court documents, Johnson shot and killed Balsimo in St. Paul after an argument. He then took his body to Superior, Wisconsin, where — with the help of an accomplice — he dismembered Balsimo and disposed of his body parts in Lake Superior.

His accomplice, Robert West, was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to murder and interference with a dead body. He received a 15-year sentence, according to court records.

Tommi Hintz, who pleaded guilty to aiding an offender after the fact in connection with Balsimo's death and dismemberment, was sentenced to five years of probation.