"It's not human": Family of Alan Davis, slain 14-year-old, speaks out against youth violence

"It's not human": Great aunt of 14-year-old shooting victim speaks out

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities family says they don't want any other families to experience the pain of losing a child to gun violence.

Someone shot and killed 14-year-old Alan Davis in north Minneapolis on Monday night.

Late Wednesday afternoon, family members called him a scholar who loved to play sports.

Frances Davis said her son was a blessing and a believer in peace, and said he should still be alive today. Other family members shared their frustration and anger at the crime.

"To the young boys who killed my grandson, they could've killed me. I've lived a long life. Alan lived a short life. If I could ask God to take me, because Alan never did nothing wrong," grandfather Frank Davis said.

"We have to come together as adults that love our children," great aunt Erie Brown said. "It's not human."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the city has a serious problem with juvenile crime and repeat offenders. He urged anyone with information about Davis' killing to contact CrimeStoppers.