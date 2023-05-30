Youth shot dead in Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say a boy is dead following a shooting on Memorial Day evening in the McKinley neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of Bryant Avenue North at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. They found an injured youth at the scene, who was later pronounced dead at North Memorial Health.
Police are still trying to identify the victim, whose age isn't clear at the moment.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
